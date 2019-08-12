Polaris Inds (PII) Holder Camelot Portfolios Has Boosted Position by $1.13 Million as Shares Declined; As Pfizer Com (PFE) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Live Your Vision Has Lifted Its Holding

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 24.09 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Pfizer moving headquarters to Hudson Yards; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – IN TRIAL, NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED, AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILE OF INLYTA IN ADVANCED RCC; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer points to drugs pipeline and opts out of M&A round; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – RESULTS SHOWED ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT WITH LYRICA 14 MG/KG/DAY RESULTED IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VS PLACEBO

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 4470% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 13,410 shares as the company's stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 13,710 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $91.42. About 386,944 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500.

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: "Bank's Outlook Sparks Nosedive For Stock – Schaeffers Research" on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha" published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Polaris Has Favorable Risk-Reward, KeyBanc Says In Upgrade – Benzinga" on April 08, 2019.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) by 57,163 shares to 600,828 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02M and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Large Cap Value Etf (SCHV) by 67,309 shares to 190,475 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.