Polaris Inds Com (PII) Market Valuation Declined While Orrstown Financial Services Has Cut by $355,725 Its Holding; Van Berkom & Associates Has Trimmed Its Position in Thermon Group Hldgs (THR) by $801,144

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc Com (PII) by 89.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc analyzed 4,185 shares as the company's stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 481 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 4,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $82.02. About 398,396 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc (THR) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc analyzed 33,381 shares as the company's stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.97 million, down from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $687.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 161,658 shares traded or 14.91% up from the average. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 4.93% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 15.59% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $92.70M for 13.06 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.25% negative EPS growth.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,851 shares to 16,052 shares, valued at $642,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 21,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 20,099 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 239 shares. Logan Capital Incorporated has 7,940 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cap Advsr Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 3,168 shares. 220,000 are held by Matthew 25 Management. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 180,479 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% or 223,826 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mngmt Com has 0.02% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 0.04% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company owns 381,372 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell And Associate Limited holds 0% or 48 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amg Funds Limited Com has 0.34% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc Inc reported 19,915 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has 0.02% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold THR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 31.99 million shares or 2.11% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gru Public Limited reported 6,255 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 12,433 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,455 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 15,124 are held by Ameriprise Fincl. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 185,401 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 0.01% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 799,422 shares. 111,944 are owned by Broadview Limited Liability Company. Td Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 533,588 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 154,137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.01% stake. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2,011 shares. Old National Bancshares In has 11,854 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. THR’s profit will be $6.01 million for 28.62 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.67% EPS growth.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $165,530 activity. FIX ROGER L also bought $49,725 worth of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) on Monday, August 12. The insider CLARKE JOHN U bought $107,350.