Polaris Inc. (PII) Reaches $85.17 Formed H&S; Waddell & Reed Financial Has 0.99 Sentiment

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (WDR) investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 90 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 91 cut down and sold their holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 74.69 million shares, up from 74.69 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Waddell & Reed Financial Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 66 Increased: 58 New Position: 32.

Polaris Inc. (PII) formed H&S with $80.06 target or 6.00% below today's $85.17 share price. Polaris Inc. (PII) has $5.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.17. About 623,904 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold Polaris Inc. shares while 109 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 45.26 million shares or 3.73% less from 47.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Georgia-based Advisory Services Network Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Horan Cap Management accumulated 1.04% or 63,660 shares. 2,532 were accumulated by Gideon. Intrust Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.08% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). 22,273 were accumulated by Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corporation. Asset One Ltd owns 30,442 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 69,091 shares. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 10,140 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Wexford Capital L P invested in 45,863 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System holds 41,664 shares. Maverick Cap Limited reported 27,740 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 75,807 shares stake. Amp Cap Invsts owns 15,499 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 18 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 15.59% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $95.97M for 13.56 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.25% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Polaris Industries has $125 highest and $9900 lowest target. $113.14’s average target is 32.84% above currents $85.17 stock price. Polaris Industries had 12 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 21 to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, May 2. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 24. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $125 target in Monday, April 8 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, April 24.

Continental Advisors Llc holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. for 232,910 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 2.59 million shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Capital Management Llc has 0.95% invested in the company for 796,518 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.71% in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, a Germany-based fund reported 28,000 shares.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The firm acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It has a 8.3 P/E ratio. It also offers fee asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 774,301 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) has declined 9.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 18/04/2018 – Scupham Named President of Ivy Distributors, Inc; 12/04/2018 – Axios: Scoop: Ricky Waddell is leaving the White House; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281918 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT116; 21/05/2018 – Ailing Waddell & Reed Races the Clock — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in ACI Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Microsemi; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282445 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT 39; 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Wendy J. Hills Steps Down as Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel; 16/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Holding in Marrone Bio (Correct); 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282447 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BATTERY 72