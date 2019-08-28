Polaris Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) by $372,400 as Share Value Declined; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Park Circle Co Decreased Position

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp Inc (BRKL) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 26,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookline Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 70,557 shares traded. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has declined 18.74% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKL News: 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 11.1%; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 10C FROM 9C, EST. 9C; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 25C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brookline Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKL); 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp Raises Dividend to 10c; 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp 1Q EPS 24c; 26/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP INC BRKL.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 09/04/2018 – CBS-TV 3: Armed barricaded subject on Brookline Ave. in Agawam; 08/03/2018 Brookline Bank Introduces New Suite of Foreign Exchange Services

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 15,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $927.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $205.31. About 13.43 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 02/05/2018 – Apple rose 4.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed market expectations; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 27/03/2018 – Apple goes back to school with new iPad aimed at educators; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s gargantuan net income has piled up over the years; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 08/03/2018 – Apple finds more serious supplier problems as its audits expand; 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 4,100 shares to 455,278 shares, valued at $37.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bok Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 8,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,964 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL).

More notable recent Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Announces Receipt of Regulatory Approvals for the Acquisition of First Commons Bank, N.A. – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2018. More interesting news about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Brookline Bank Welcomes David B. L’Heureux as New Division Head of Commercial Banking – PRNewswire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

