Polaris Capital Management Trimmed Infosys LTD (INFY) Position; AIMIA COMMON SHARES CANADA (GAPFF) Sellers Decreased By 33.8% Their Shorts

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased Infosys Ltd (INFY) stake by 1.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 278,300 shares as Infosys Ltd (INFY)’s stock declined 3.80%. The Polaris Capital Management Llc holds 19.42M shares with $212.26 million value, down from 19.70 million last quarter. Infosys Ltd now has $48.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 4.01 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 18.37% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 20.50 RUPEES PER SHARE FOR FY ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: News Clarification; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS UNIT IN BLOCKCHAIN TRADE NETWORK WITH 7 INDIA BANKS; 26/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO INVEST INITIAL $35M FOR CENTER; WILL HIRE 3K BY ’23; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS RAVI VENKATESAN STEPS DOWN FROM BOARD; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CO EXPLORING POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR SUBSIDIARIES INCLUDING SKAVA AND PANAYA; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY19 SALES GROWTH AT 6%-8%; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS NAMES KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 11/05/2018 – Ravi Venkatesan Steps off Infosys Board to Pursue Exciting New Opportunity; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS – NEWS CLARIFICATION

AIMIA INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) had a decrease of 33.8% in short interest. GAPFF’s SI was 539,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 33.8% from 814,400 shares previously. With 70,800 avg volume, 8 days are for AIMIA INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GAPFF)’s short sellers to cover GAPFF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.0159 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 11,400 shares traded. Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Aimia Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $344.12 million. It operates through Americas Coalitions, International Coalitions, and Global Loyalty Solutions divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business; the Nectar UK and Air Miles Middle East coalition loyalty programs; and Travel Club, a coalition loyalty program in Spain.

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 2,200 shares to 268,412 valued at $51.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) stake by 13,100 shares and now owns 1.95 million shares. Brookline Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BRKL) was raised too.

