Polaris Capital Management Raised Webster Financial (WBS) Position by $505,000; Nv5 Global (NVEE) Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 12,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 451,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.79 million, down from 463,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $82.15. About 371 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Webster Financial Corp (WBS) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 819,219 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.51 million, up from 809,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Webster Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 587,352 shares traded or 7.35% up from the average. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Webster Financial Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.44%; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 85C, EST. 79C; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Corporation Increases Common Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Webster Financial; 06/03/2018 Webster Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY REVENUE OF $282.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 10.6 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc (Us Shares) by 297,527 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $220.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bok Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 8,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,964 shares, and cut its stake in Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $5.86 million activity. 55,000 shares valued at $3.03 million were sold by SMITH JAMES COPENHAVER on Monday, February 4. The insider OSAR KAREN R sold 4,000 shares worth $221,148.

Analysts await NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 3.30% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.91 per share. NVEE’s profit will be $11.81M for 21.85 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by NV5 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.