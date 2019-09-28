Polaris Capital Management Raised Position in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) as Shares Declined; City Holding Company Has Decreased Its Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holding by $1.10 Million

City Holding Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 45.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company sold 15,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 18,191 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 33,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.04M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 16,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The hedge fund held 1.97 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.56 million, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 158,876 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 7,600 shares to 15,900 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 31,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,200 shares, and cut its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Srb holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 6,048 shares. 40,577 are held by Hallmark Cap Mngmt Inc. Cincinnati Fin Corp stated it has 1.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 8,972 are held by Df Dent & Co. Vident Inv Advisory Llc stated it has 25,804 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 158,426 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Cornerstone owns 174,523 shares. Hills Savings Bank Trust Company reported 0.12% stake. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 2.94M shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 5.72 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lathrop Mngmt has 7,048 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cove Street Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Company State Bank holds 306,281 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.24% or 48,099 shares. 250 were accumulated by Hwg Ltd Partnership.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. $498,057 worth of stock was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. 25,000 shares valued at $1.76M were bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

City Holding Company, which manages about $368.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 4,973 shares to 16,995 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 8.21 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

