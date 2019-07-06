Polaris Capital Management Raised Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stake by $713,900 as Stock Price Declined; Qci Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Bristol (BMY) by $15.65 Million as Stock Price Declined

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 332,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289,000, down from 339,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 8.24M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 26/04/2018 – Restaurant Marketing Company, First Table, Has Taken the New Zealand and Australia Hospitality World by Storm – and is Now Launching Their Industry Leading Concept & Technology in London, Bristol and Bath; 04/04/2018 – BlackBook: BlackBook Exclusive: Art Pop Songsmith Henry Green’s Guide to Bristol, UK; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – The market calls it: $MRK +3% $BMY -6%; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 712,806 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.66 million, up from 700,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 3.00M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – SENATE APPROVALS MEAN NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK’S MPC NOW HAS SUFFICIENT NUMBERS TO MEET; 09/04/2018 – MarkWest Energy Partners Makes $1.6 Billion Showing in Ohio, West Virginia, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 26/03/2018 – Ghana MPC Statement on Rate Cut to 18%: Bank of Ghana Link; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS DESPITE THE RECENT FALL IN HEADLINE INFLATION, SEVERAL UPSIDE RISKS PREVAIL – MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum said it would buy rival Andeavor for more than $23 billion; 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC NOTED STABILITY OF CPI FORECASTS; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WELLE” MBH & CO. KG AND SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WOGE” MBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE MV “WELLE” AND MV “WOGE”; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J invested in 31,315 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 0.01% or 176,744 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Inv Mgmt Company holds 0.45% or 28,772 shares. Kistler has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sector Gamma As reported 1.36 million shares. 4,310 are owned by Fagan Associates. Brandywine Glob Management Limited Company has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wellington Shields And Co Ltd Liability Company reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 15,768 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc stated it has 2.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Lynch In holds 0.21% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 13,503 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co reported 1,117 shares stake. Connecticut-based Essex Financial has invested 0.47% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc reported 150 shares. Birch Hill Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.93 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Com (NYSE:DIS) by 2,900 shares to 170,510 shares, valued at $18.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO).

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 22,200 shares to 21,397 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) by 131,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.21M shares, and cut its stake in Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Llc reported 170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Miles owns 5,145 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 16,237 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 3,360 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 29,086 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 3,922 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0.11% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Evercore Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 49,168 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Acropolis Investment Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 32,869 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 4,058 shares. Shikiar Asset Management Inc invested in 1.66% or 66,150 shares. Indexiq Ltd Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 77,647 shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 2,584 shares.