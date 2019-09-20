Polaris Capital Management Raised Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holding; Mairs & Power Trimmed Its Physicians Realty Tr (DOC) Position

Mairs & Power Inc decreased Physicians Realty Tr (DOC) stake by 4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc sold 19,800 shares as Physicians Realty Tr (DOC)’s stock declined 4.44%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 475,095 shares with $8.29 million value, down from 494,895 last quarter. Physicians Realty Tr now has $3.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.59. About 656,861 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC)

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) stake by 18.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polaris Capital Management Llc acquired 129,100 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Polaris Capital Management Llc holds 841,906 shares with $47.05 million value, up from 712,806 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corp now has $36.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 1.23M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN GW INTERVIEW; 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 22/03/2018 – OSLO BøRS – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS INVEST B.V – RECEIVED APPLICATION FOR; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Midstream Segment Income From Ops of $567; 10/05/2018 – BOE May Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES INCREMENTAL DEBT, IN INVESTMENT GRADE TERRITORY; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE BROAD-BASED TURNAROUND IN GROWTH CONTINUES TO GATHER STRENGTH, ALTHOUGH TURNAROUND IS BENEFITTING FROM A FAVOURABLE BASE; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S SENATE APPROVES FESTUS ADENIKINJU, ALIYU RAFINDADI SANUSI AND ROBERT CHINWENDU ASOGWA AS NEW MPC MEMBERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fjarde Ap holds 0.15% or 208,051 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 7.52 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. First Trust reported 17,171 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sta Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Neuberger Berman Group Limited has 143,062 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantum Cap owns 0.37% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 12,070 shares. Moreover, Parkwood Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.06% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 88,612 shares. Viking Fund Management Ltd has invested 2.82% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Choate Inv Advsr has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 4,058 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commerce Bancshares has 43,105 shares. 2.20 million were accumulated by Swiss Bankshares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has 14,737 shares. Clenar Muke Llc reported 12,370 shares stake.

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) stake by 15,000 shares to 67,791 valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) stake by 7,600 shares and now owns 15,900 shares. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $9000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $72.43’s average target is 32.05% above currents $54.85 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, September 10 by JP Morgan. Raymond James maintained the shares of MPC in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Strong Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $8000 target in Thursday, May 9 report. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Friday, August 2 with “Strong Buy” rating. Cowen & Co downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, May 10 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $82 target in Monday, April 15 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 3 with “Buy”.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E bought $601,750 worth of stock or 12,500 shares.

Analysts await Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. DOC’s profit will be $50.06 million for 16.29 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Physicians Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Physicians Realty Trust has $18.7500 highest and $17.5000 lowest target. $18.19’s average target is 3.41% above currents $17.59 stock price. Physicians Realty Trust had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Capital One. Morgan Stanley maintained Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) on Tuesday, September 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating.