Polaris Capital Management Lowered Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) Holding; Ebix (EBIX) Shorts Increased By 0.74%

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) had an increase of 0.74% in short interest. EBIX’s SI was 8.08M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.74% from 8.02 million shares previously. With 319,800 avg volume, 25 days are for Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s short sellers to cover EBIX’s short positions. The SI to Ebix Inc’s float is 35.73%. The stock decreased 6.68% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 272,712 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Forecasts Up to 20c Increased in Diluted EPS Once Acquisition Is Fully Integrated; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q EPS 83c; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS AND FORECASTS IT TO GENERATE $0.25 IN INCREASED DILUTED EPS; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – EBIX ENTERS INDIA’S E-LEARNING MARKETS VIA ACQUISITION OF 60 PERCENT STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER REV. $108.2M, EST. $103.5M (2 EST.)

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) stake by 1.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 131,400 shares as Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA)’s stock declined 47.93%. The Polaris Capital Management Llc holds 10.21M shares with $160.12M value, down from 10.34 million last quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical now has $7.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 10.44% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 33.69M shares traded or 62.89% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 03/05/2018 – TEVA HAS NO PLANS TO ISSUE NEW EQUITY TO REDUCE DEBT: CEO; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 05/03/2018 – OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON FEB 27, CO AND ADAPT PHARMA OPERATIONS LIMITED RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA INC – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN – CO, MAPI PHARMA TO PARTNER ON DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF GA DEPOT, A LONG-ACTING GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 26/03/2018 – VANDA GOT PARAGRAPH IV NOTE ON TEVA ANDA ON HETLIOZ GENERIC; 26/03/2018 – TEVA LAUNCHES GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA IN UNITED STATES; 07/03/2018 – TEVA – NET PROCEEDS FROM NOTES EXPECTED TO BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $2.3 BLN INDEBTEDNESS UNDER U.S. DOLLAR AND JAPANESE YEN TERM LOAN AGREEMENTS

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) stake by 58,400 shares to 83,900 valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) stake by 31,030 shares and now owns 55,512 shares. Webster Financial Corp (NYSE:WBS) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Teva Pharma (NYSE:TEVA), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Teva Pharma had 20 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Hold” rating and $21 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by UBS. Mizuho downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) on Wednesday, February 20 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. UBS downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) rating on Tuesday, May 28. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $1200 target. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, May 30. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 11.

Among 2 analysts covering Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ebix Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Maxim Group. The stock of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Maxim Group. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $5000 target in Friday, August 9 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Ebix, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancshares owns 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 39,900 shares. 14,933 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. 8,675 were accumulated by Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 119,426 shares. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). 10,592 were reported by Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership. Bb&T Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 6,720 shares. State Teachers Retirement System reported 28,727 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Serv has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). 33,168 are owned by Profund Llc. Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,225 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 10,620 shares. Millrace Asset Group Inc has invested 1.88% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Piedmont Investment Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 5,590 shares.

Ebix, Inc. provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. It has a 11.94 P/E ratio. The firm operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty insurance.

