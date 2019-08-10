Polaris Capital Management Lowered Its Western Union Co. (WU) Holding by $387,000; Ejf Capital Has Raised Its Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Stake by $391,611 as Stock Rose

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 11,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The hedge fund held 122,170 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 110,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.29. About 16,001 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Union Co. (WU) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The hedge fund held 2.06 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.05 million, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Union Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.59. About 4.38 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 5,600 shares to 273,953 shares, valued at $40.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS).

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “8 of the Most Shorted Stocks in the Markets Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$19.41, Is It Time To Put The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Western Union declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Advisory Lp owns 2,058 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Co Tn stated it has 1,000 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has 1.81M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Washington-based Freestone Hldg Limited Liability Company has invested 0.97% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi accumulated 49,200 shares. Somerset has 1,382 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) owns 0.02% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 18,352 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Korea Investment Corporation stated it has 1,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bank holds 59,843 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 62,186 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 3.36 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Whittier Comm Of Nevada invested 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). D E Shaw And has 3.72M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 764,906 shares.

More important recent Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance”, Nasdaq.com published: “Southern First (SFST) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/25/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SFST shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 6.31% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 17,213 shares. Bessemer Inc reported 15,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 71,032 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 2,462 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 21,815 shares. Manufacturers Life Communications The accumulated 474,218 shares. 379,571 are owned by Blackrock Incorporated. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 4,041 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company accumulated 147,700 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 15,252 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Gru Inc has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 566 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny holds 220,730 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.