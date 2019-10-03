Polaris Capital Management Lowered Its Central Pacific Financial Co (CPF) Holding; KIKKOMAN ORDINARY SHARES (KIKOF) SI Decreased By 3.86%

KIKKOMAN CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) had a decrease of 3.86% in short interest. KIKOF’s SI was 510,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3.86% from 530,500 shares previously. It closed at $49.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased Central Pacific Financial Co (CPF) stake by 23.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 24,800 shares as Central Pacific Financial Co (CPF)’s stock declined 0.37%. The Polaris Capital Management Llc holds 79,983 shares with $2.40 million value, down from 104,783 last quarter. Central Pacific Financial Co now has $785.88M valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 24,542 shares traded. Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) has risen 6.16% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CPF News: 10/05/2018 – JAPAN’S INPEX EXEC: TRIAL OPS OF OFFSHORE CPF FACILITY TO BE COMPLETE BY END-MAY, GAS PRODUCTION TO FOLLOW; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 10/05/2018 – CFO Morimoto Gifts 400 Of Central Pacific Financial Corp; 14/05/2018 – CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 1Q EPS 0.33 BAHT :CPF TB; 25/04/2018 – Central Pacific 1Q EPS 48c; 29/03/2018 JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Central Pacific Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPF); 25/04/2018 – CENTRAL PACIFIC BOOSTS DIV TO 21C/SHR, WAS 19C, EST. 19C; 14/05/2018 – CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 1Q NET 3.05 BLN BAHT :CPF TB; 25/04/2018 – CENTRAL PACIFIC 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 46C

Analysts await Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CPF’s profit will be $14.28 million for 13.76 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Central Pacific Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold CPF shares while 53 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.28 million shares or 2.22% less from 25.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Legal And General Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3,838 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn stated it has 59,003 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 18,179 shares. 215,597 are held by Arrowstreet Limited Partnership. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). 249,894 are held by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. 64,126 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Riverhead Capital Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) for 2,400 shares. Ls Advsr Lc invested in 0% or 873 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Inc Ltd has 0% invested in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 939,745 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) for 45,847 shares. Stifel, a Missouri-based fund reported 81,244 shares.

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 129,100 shares to 841,906 valued at $47.05 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) stake by 29,500 shares and now owns 401,650 shares. Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) was raised too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $924,399 activity. Another trade for 8,627 shares valued at $255,791 was bought by Yonamine Paul K. 1,900 shares valued at $54,026 were bought by FRY EARL E on Friday, June 7. On Friday, June 7 MATSUMOTO COLBERT M bought $56,859 worth of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) or 2,000 shares. Kamitaki Wayne K also bought $51,171 worth of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) on Friday, June 7. Shares for $99,509 were bought by Ota Saedene K. Shares for $51,171 were bought by CAMP CHRISTINE H H on Friday, June 7. The insider Rose Crystal bought $54,026.