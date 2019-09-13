Polaris Capital Management Lifted Its Popular (BPOP) Position; Shorts at QMX GOLD CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES CA (QMXGF) Raised By 28.25%

QMX GOLD CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:QMXGF) had an increase of 28.25% in short interest. QMXGF’s SI was 45,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 28.25% from 35,400 shares previously. With 160,500 avg volume, 0 days are for QMX GOLD CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:QMXGF)’s short sellers to cover QMXGF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0538 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased Popular Inc (BPOP) stake by 0.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polaris Capital Management Llc acquired 33,100 shares as Popular Inc (BPOP)'s stock rose 0.75%. The Polaris Capital Management Llc holds 4.18M shares with $226.91M value, up from 4.15M last quarter. Popular Inc now has $5.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 392,732 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold BPOP shares while 85 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 80.04 million shares or 2.63% less from 82.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.16% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) or 65,215 shares. Frontier Company Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.75 million shares. Weiss Multi owns 0.18% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 124,300 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0.02% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Highstreet Asset holds 0% or 63 shares in its portfolio. Nicholas Prtnrs Lp owns 0.37% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 73,666 shares. Asset Management One, a Japan-based fund reported 17,100 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 110,005 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 1.15 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 106,716 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 0.37% stake. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Charles Schwab Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 806,036 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 485,023 shares.

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) stake by 7.59 million shares to 2.62 million valued at $24.19M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) stake by 31,000 shares and now owns 82,200 shares. Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR) was reduced too.

QMX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $13.48 million. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds a portfolio of properties covering approximately 200 square kilometers in the Abitibi district of QuÃƒÂ©bec.