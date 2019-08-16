Polaris Capital Management Lifted Its Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holding by $713,900; Stock Value Declined; Jane Street Group Stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN) Decreased as Stock Price Declined

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 712,806 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.66 million, up from 700,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 2.21 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Polish MPC to discuss future potential unconventional tools to support economy – rate-setter; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM SEES 2018 CAPEX $3.97B; 23/04/2018 – DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS; 13/03/2018 – SARB EXPECTS VAT EFFECT ON INFLATION TO BE “ONE OFF”, WOULD NOT REACT BY RAISING RATES -MPC MEMBER; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 25/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.46/SHR; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 90.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 99,116 shares as the company's stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 10,143 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172,000, down from 109,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 565,707 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi by 20,898 shares to 64,041 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 79,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (Call) (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mngmt Inc reported 0.59% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Suntrust Banks stated it has 12,801 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Shell Asset Management Communications reported 35,700 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 2,346 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holding Public Ltd has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 461,557 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 7,084 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 769,012 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Us Incorporated reported 779,825 shares. The Illinois-based 12Th Street Asset Ltd Llc has invested 5.78% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Sg Americas Lc reported 15,500 shares stake. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability reported 10,543 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

