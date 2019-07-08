Polaris Capital Management Lifted Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $484,800; Holder Rockshelter Capital Management Upped Bank Of America (BAC) Holding

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 31,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 225,655 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, up from 194,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 22.26 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SEC awards Merrill Lynch whistleblowers a record $83 million; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Bank of America says it feels no pressure to raise depositor rates; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo See Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 18/05/2018 – Bank of America Delivers First Widely Available AI–Driven Virtual Financial Assistant; 20/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : BOFA MERRILL ADDS TO US 1 LIST; 16/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Falls 31% This Year, BofA Leads

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 445,429 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.09M, up from 440,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $112.85. About 4.86 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Trade Tensions Are Curbing Investment (Video); 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan, National Bank of Canada, others test debt issuance on blockchain; 18/05/2018 – Puma Resumed at Overweight by JPMorgan Cazenove; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ENTERED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, UNDER WHICH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. & BARCLAYS BANK HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4.9 BLN OF DEBT FINANCING; 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 14/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan 1Q Revenue Beats Highest Estimate: TOPLive

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22 million was made by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96 million was sold by Scher Peter. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Green Investment Will Police Shipping Development Says JP Morgan – Benzinga” on June 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dril-Quip, Inc. To Present at 2019 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Large-cap banks cut to in-line by Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TC Energy to present at J.P. Morgan Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell And Ltd reported 35 shares. Mirador Prtnrs LP holds 32,725 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Edgewood Management Limited Liability Corp holds 4,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na accumulated 1.56% or 267,875 shares. L And S has 27,261 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Rench Wealth reported 3.2% stake. Summit Financial Strategies Incorporated holds 0.17% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,342 shares. Town And Country Comml Bank And Dba First Bankers has invested 1.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rudman Errol M holds 47,110 shares or 3.22% of its portfolio. Invesco has 16.94 million shares. Chemung Canal stated it has 53,383 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Pacific Glob Inv Mngmt has 76,653 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability reported 0.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). American Intll stated it has 4.66 million shares. Moreover, Gladius Cap Management Limited Partnership has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jm Smucker Co/The (NYSE:SJM) by 6,400 shares to 364,336 shares, valued at $42.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,278 shares, and cut its stake in Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linamar Corp. (LIMAF) by 27,197 shares to 91,555 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications by 6,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,085 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Analysts Digest Q1 Print, ‘Weaker’ Guidance – Benzinga” on April 17, 2019, also Etftrends.com with their article: “Regional Bank ETFs Could Join the Dividend Party – ETF Trends” published on July 08, 2019, Thestreet.com published: “Bank of America Stock Could Be a Buy – TheStreet.com” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Collecting More Income From Bank of America – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy For the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 24, 2019.