Polaris Capital Management Increases Stake in Quest Diagnostics (DGX); As Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Share Value Rose, Chesapeake Asset Management Decreased Stake by $1.09 Million

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 448,879 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.36 million, up from 436,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $102.98. About 606,937 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 38.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 14,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,422 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 38,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $85.21. About 1.02 million shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 02/04/2018 – RESONANT – WILL ALSO NOMINATE AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS JACK JACOBS, RETIRED COLONEL UNITED STATES ARMY & JOSH JACOBS, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE MAVEN; 27/03/2018 – Jacobs Secures Multi-Discipline Contract from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $72; 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.00 TO $4.40, EST. $4.01; 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded $778M Global IT Enterprise Ops and Maintenance Contract for U.S. Special Ops Command; 24/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – MEB SIGNS GLOBAL CONTRACT WITH JACOBS ENGINEERING-MEB.AX

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc (Us Shares) by 297,527 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $220.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 493,552 shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. John G Ullman & Associates has invested 0.78% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 507,008 shares. Oppenheimer & owns 55,231 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs stated it has 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Mariner Limited Company has 6,010 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cls Investments Llc reported 61 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset invested in 0.12% or 801,104 shares. Edgestream Prns LP accumulated 15,019 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, Dean Inv Associate Limited Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Motco owns 160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 21,055 were accumulated by Btim. Stoneridge Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 51,225 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Axa has 0.15% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Brandywine Global Invest Limited Liability Company owns 110,911 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 19,519 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation holds 5,531 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.21% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 4.30 million shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 785,644 shares. Moreover, Greenwood Capital Assocs Limited Liability Com has 0.16% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 8,340 shares. First Hawaiian Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 140 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 132,723 shares. 232,445 are held by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 91,379 shares. Gyroscope Mgmt Grp Limited Liability invested in 0.13% or 4,300 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc reported 123,873 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.02% or 54,572 shares. 35,708 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Liability Co holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 4,300 shares. Payden Rygel owns 700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. JEC’s profit will be $172.12 million for 16.91 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.