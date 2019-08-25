Polaris Capital Management Increases Position in Nextera Energy (NEE); As Abiomed (ABMD) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Brown Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $2.43 Million

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 268,412 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.89 million, up from 266,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $221.9. About 2.62 million shares traded or 51.03% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 8,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352.02M, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $189.59. About 478,153 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for Impella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center; 03/04/2018 – Opsens Technology Receives FDA Approval in Abiomed’s Impella Cardiac Pump; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp; 05/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5(TM) AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Rev $174.4M; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Sees FY19 Rev $740M-$770M; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M; 05/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5(TM) and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 76,913 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $86.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dmc Global Inc by 104,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Natixis reported 0.05% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Counselors Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 2,594 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt, a Japan-based fund reported 13,061 shares. Bessemer Gp has 0% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 112 shares. Highstreet Asset stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Portolan Mgmt Lc holds 3,481 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 129,357 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 757 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc invested in 170,487 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 1,971 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Comm Limited holds 218,564 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Incorporated reported 73,941 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 8,515 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity invested in 0.06% or 34,682 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.34% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 663,326 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 52,512 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of The West invested in 38,777 shares. Oakworth Cap has 4,003 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation has 1,556 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.12% stake. Montecito Financial Bank Tru owns 0.09% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,503 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wilkins Investment Counsel has invested 0.43% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Creative Planning accumulated 107,122 shares. Patten Group Incorporated has invested 0.7% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has invested 0.45% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Jones Companies Lllp holds 28,026 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Karpas Strategies Llc has invested 0.38% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bahl & Gaynor reported 3.52% stake. Profund Llc owns 0.36% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 38,253 shares.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,400 shares to 201,020 shares, valued at $57.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carter’s Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,601 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL).