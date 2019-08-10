Polaris Capital Management Increases Position in Kforce (KFRC); Stifel Financial Boosted Holding in Macatawa Bk (MCBC) by $420,219

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (MCBC) by 63.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 46,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.28% . The institutional investor held 120,761 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 74,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Macatawa Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 30,824 shares traded. Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) has declined 16.22% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.22% the S&P500.

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kforce Inc (KFRC) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The hedge fund held 95,694 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 85,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kforce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $866.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $34.07. About 69,353 shares traded. Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has declined 7.99% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical KFRC News: 01/05/2018 – KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS $355M TO $360M, EST. 61C; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q EPS 37c; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS 62C TO 65C, EST. 61C; 25/04/2018 – Kforce Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q REV. $346.3M, EST. $345.0M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kforce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFRC); 20/03/2018 Kforce at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q Rev $346.3M; 15/05/2018 – Hancock Holding Buys New 1.1% Position in Kforce; 01/05/2018 – Kforce Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 8

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold KFRC shares while 60 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 20.15 million shares or 2.51% less from 20.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Lc holds 395 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 37,330 are owned by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Legal & General Gp Public Lc has 0% invested in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.01% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 2.50M shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 13,175 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 0.01% or 370,416 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt reported 219,606 shares stake. Capital Fund Mgmt accumulated 16,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Bowling Mgmt Limited Co reported 44,076 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Art Advsrs Ltd holds 7,243 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0% invested in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) for 11,500 shares.

More notable recent Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kforce Revealed as the Most Recognized Staffing Firm Among Tech Consultants – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Kforce (KFRC) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kforce to Present at J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and SunTrust Conferences in Q4 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on October 17, 2018. More interesting news about Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kforce (KFRC) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kforce to Present at the Credit Suisse Extreme Services Conference and Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 37,224 shares to 4.15 million shares, valued at $216.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 278,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.42M shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc (Us Shares).

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 47,170 shares to 87,260 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC) by 87,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,469 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $5,128 activity. 2,818 shares were sold by Walcott Jill A, worth $28,427 on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MCBC shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 9.98 million shares or 1.61% more from 9.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associates accumulated 17,010 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Dorsey Wright And Associates has invested 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Cornerstone Advsr reported 70 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 5,446 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 19,975 shares or 0.06% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 40,755 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) for 206,618 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Co holds 0% or 4,184 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 1.59M shares. California Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 116,303 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advsr holds 4.68% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) for 1.18M shares. Cambridge Inv Research Inc owns 11,957 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) for 6,426 shares. Blackrock reported 1.40M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC).

More notable recent Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MCBC Holdings Inc.: Calm Waters Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “10 Triple-A Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2018 – Investorplace.com” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MasterCraft Completes Acquisition of Crest Nasdaq:MCFT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 01, 2018.