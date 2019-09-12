Polaris Capital Management Increased Its Position in Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) by $472,000 as Share Value Declined; Confluence Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in General Dynamics Corp. (GD)

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (GD) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 4,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 103,483 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.82M, up from 98,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $188.6. About 835,043 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS G500 DELIVERIES ON TRACK FOR THIS YEAR; 22/03/2018 – GD/@TSKGnkur: An F-16, located in the region for training purposes, did not crash in Nevşehir. – ! $GD; 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS ENTERED $7.5B REVOLVER WITH JPM MARCH 16; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Net $799M; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Battles for IT Firm Amid Trump Defense Bonanza; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To General Dynamics’ New Unsecured Notes

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 29,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The hedge fund held 401,650 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81 million, up from 372,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Colony Bankcorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.99M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.58. About 137 shares traded. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) has declined 1.18% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAN News: 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 4.2% Position in Colony Bankcorp Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Colony Bankcorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAN); 18/04/2018 Colony Bankcorp 1Q Net $8.44B; 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp 1Q EPS 38c; 18/04/2018 – COLONY BANKCORP INC – BOARD INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYOUT FROM $0.025 TO $0.05; 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp Continues to Maintain a Strong Regulatory Capital Position; 18/04/2018 – Correct: Colony Bankcorp 1Q EPS 37c; 23/05/2018 – Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c Vs. 2.5c

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “General Dynamics banks $1B Navy contract for 2 ESB ships – Washington Business Journal” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New autonomous UUV from General Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “General Dynamics Awarded $1.6 Billion Contract to Build Additional US Navy Expeditionary Sea Base Ships – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $6.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Term C by 29,321 shares to 47,858 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 129,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,495 are held by Prudential Plc. Cypress Cap Grp invested in 1,232 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Co Of Vermont holds 0.24% or 15,775 shares in its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Limited Partnership holds 0.81% or 334,387 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 330,559 shares. London Com Of Virginia holds 0.55% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 350,383 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 9,890 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 30,431 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,382 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt reported 149 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moors Cabot invested 0.05% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Partnervest Advisory Ser Lc holds 1,426 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Moreover, Miller Inv Mngmt Lp has 0.06% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Longview Asset Lc invested in 32.90M shares.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 15,000 shares to 67,791 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) by 7.59 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $18,512 activity. 21 shares were bought by Hoyle M. Edward Jr., worth $335. 2 shares valued at $32 were bought by Bagwell Lee on Friday, August 23. Reed Matthew D. had bought 350 shares worth $5,945 on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 10.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.66, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold CBAN shares while 2 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 3.66 million shares or 176.80% more from 1.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Intl Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) for 4,723 shares. Northern reported 0% stake. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 2,215 shares. Legal And General Gp Public invested in 1,262 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt invested in 48,268 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1,798 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Cap Ltd Com holds 0.29% or 401,650 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 7,600 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc reported 655 shares. Ejf Ltd Company accumulated 72,821 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 56 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN). Tower Cap Lc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 876 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 105,300 shares.

More notable recent Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Completes Previously Announced Acquisitions of LBC Bancshares, Inc. and PFB Mortgage – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Value Screen That Beats The Market – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Colony Bankcorp Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire LaGrange, Georgia-Based LBC Bancshares, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Colony Bankcorp Names Lance Whitley Chief People Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Colony Bankcorp Starts Small Business Specialty Lending Group With Two Veteran Bankers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.