Polaris Capital Management Increased Its Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Position; Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Shareholder Hahn Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 58,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 427,632 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.09 billion, down from 485,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $92.67. About 1.33 million shares traded or 34.40% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION AT NASA JOHNSON SPACE CENTER; 22/03/2018 – KUWAIT PETROLEUM SELECTS JACOBS FOR EXPANSION IN LOCAL REFINING; 09/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS $778M CONTRACT FOR US SPECIAL OPS COMMAND

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 352,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 4.78 million shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.45 million, up from 4.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.38. About 1.40M shares traded or 24.28% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 18/04/2018 – BHP CEO Says Shale Sale Progressing to Plan; Bids Expected by June; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES LTD AQZ.AX – EXTENDS CONTRACT FOR AIR CHARTER SERVICES TO BHP IRON ORE’S PILBARA MINE SITES; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD- PETROLEUM GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN 180 AND 190 MMBOE; 05/03/2018 – NEW TERMS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL PROJECTS WILL INCLUDE LESS SUNKEN COSTS, SMALLER MANDATORY EXPLORATION PROGRAM -PEMEX CEO; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 04/04/2018 – BHP says to quit global coal lobby group, stick with U.S. Chamber of Commerce; 17/05/2018 – CODAN LTD – UNIT MINETEC ENTERS INTO CONTRACT TO SUPPLY FLEET MANAGEMENT SYSTEM FOR BHP’S OLYMPIC DAM MINE; 12/03/2018 – WOODSIDE GRANTS BHP OPTION TO BUY ADDED 10% IN SCARBOROUGH; 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S STATE-RUN PEMEX TO OFFER 7 ONSHORE PROJECTS FOR JOINT VENTURES (FARMOUTS) INCLUDING 29 CRUDE, GAS BLOCKS. TERMS TO BE ANNOUNCED IN APRIL WITH RESULTS IN SEP-OCT -CEO

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $169.38M for 18.53 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 158,739 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 3,116 were accumulated by Arrow. Tower Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 0.03% or 5,033 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Limited has 0.55% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 13,518 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 22,451 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Jones Financial Lllp owns 11,377 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Security Financial Bank Of So Dak owns 26,452 shares or 2.63% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 0.01% or 166,569 shares. Adage Capital Limited Co accumulated 142,769 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Old Natl Fincl Bank In accumulated 0.03% or 6,902 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 950,321 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management reported 2,500 shares. California-based Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Loews Corp, a New York-based fund reported 150,000 shares.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 227,248 shares to 653,232 shares, valued at $30.55 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.