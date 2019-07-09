Polaris Capital Management Holds Position in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB); Lazard Asset Management Has Lifted Position in Flir Systems In (FLIR) by $9.60 Million

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 20,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.54 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.5. About 163,950 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 34.27% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Flir Systems In (FLIR) by 27.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 204,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 940,284 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.74M, up from 736,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Flir Systems In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 258,789 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022

