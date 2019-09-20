Polaris Capital Management Holding in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Has Upped by $18.00 Million; Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Holder Hanseatic Management Services Upped Stake by $304,590

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 352,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 4.78M shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.45 million, up from 4.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 281,347 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 06/04/2018 – BHP’s Escondida Copper Mine Ramps Up Production; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton FY Met, Energy Coal Guidance Unchanged; 20/03/2018 – BHP CEO says looking at oil investments that can pay back before 2030; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Iron Ore Output 58M Tons, Up 8% On-year; 23/05/2018 – Got Camel Milk? This Ex-BHP Engineer Is Ready to Supply It; 25/04/2018 – EMR IS SAID TO WEIGH POTENTIAL BID FOR BHP’S CERRO: AUSTRALIAN; 06/04/2018 – BHP EXPECTS TO CUT FRESH WATER USE 15% IN NEXT 5 YEARS GLOBALLY; 16/03/2018 – BHP’s fight with Elliott is next chapter for UK’s dual listings

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 384.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 4,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 5,816 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $385,000, up from 1,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $67.83. About 353,572 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 06/04/2018 – Kid Rock Announces ‘Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour’; 02/04/2018 – MI WARN NOTICE ISSUED FOR LIVE NATION FILLMORE DETROIT CLOSURE; 20/04/2018 – Live Nation Gives CEO Rapino $71 Million to Stay Through 2022; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 11/05/2018 – 2018 Honda Civic Tour Presents Charlie Puth ‘Voicenotes’ This Summer; 16/04/2018 – LYV/@JColeNC: New album. KOD 4/20 – ! $LYV; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary A; 09/04/2018 – Live Nation Expands Festival Passport For 2018 With Brand New VIP Tier And Access To 100+ Festivals Globally; 24/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 21,600 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $46.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 18,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,800 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold LYV shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 139.93 million shares or 3.87% less from 145.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 544,519 were reported by Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cubist Systematic Strategies accumulated 0.04% or 29,841 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 635,095 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 15,640 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Axiom Intl De holds 777,590 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.01% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Synovus Fincl has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 99 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0.02% or 137,577 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 833,229 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Co has 0.16% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Twin Tree Mngmt LP invested in 13,401 shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.36% or 465,317 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 909,875 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 53,601 shares.

