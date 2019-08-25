Polaris Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Kforce (KFRC); Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stake Held by Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kforce Inc (KFRC) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The hedge fund held 95,694 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 85,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kforce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $782.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $32.27. About 138,714 shares traded or 14.92% up from the average. Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has declined 7.99% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical KFRC News: 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q Rev $346.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kforce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFRC); 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q EPS 37C, EST. 36C

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 131.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 349,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 615,384 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.51 million, up from 266,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.11. About 3.57M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,349 shares to 112,073 shares, valued at $27.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 145,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,049 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney reported 0.02% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 54,866 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 106 shares. Moreover, Cap Sarl has 0.41% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 28,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has invested 0.12% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 6,583 shares. Axa stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). California State Teachers Retirement holds 614,441 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gulf Intll Bankshares (Uk) Limited has 7,866 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 67,456 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsr invested in 75,947 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dana holds 7,263 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware stated it has 4,138 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.52% or 10,500 shares.

