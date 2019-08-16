Polaris Capital Management Has Upped Petmed Express (PETS) Position; As M/I Homes (MHO) Share Price Rose, Walthausen & Company Trimmed Its Holding by $1.49 Million

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.40% . The hedge fund held 118,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 103,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.31% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 1.01M shares traded or 18.77% up from the average. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500.

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 57,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The institutional investor held 428,944 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42 million, down from 486,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 238,000 shares traded or 2.68% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO)

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 34,400 shares to 278,400 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 278,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold PETS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.65 million shares or 6.77% less from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,000 were reported by Northeast Financial Consultants. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% or 108,621 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 35,830 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 15,794 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 800 shares. Vanguard reported 1.26 million shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn reported 318,061 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,078 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc holds 35,716 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 8,315 shares. Gradient Invests Lc accumulated 0% or 398 shares. Victory Cap Management owns 0% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 38,819 shares.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72 million for 8.36 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

