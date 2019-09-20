Polaris Capital Management Has Trimmed Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Stake by $377,400; Stock Value Declined; Intl Paper Co Com (IP) Holder Mayo Investment Advisers Lifted Stake

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The hedge fund held 136,022 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, down from 158,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Physicians Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 726,902 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co Com (IP) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 112,375 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.87 million, up from 105,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 857,599 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS NO NEW INFO ON SMURFIT-KAPPA BID; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Seeking Talks With Smufit Kappa Over Agreed Deal; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT’S O’MAHONY: IP BID DOESN’T VALUE SKG’S INTRINSIC WORTH; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER SUPPORT OF IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Statement Regarding Possible Offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from International Paper; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline on Smurfit Kappa Group

Analysts await Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. DOC’s profit will be $50.03M for 16.18 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Physicians Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold DOC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 163.14 million shares or 1.36% less from 165.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Co reported 18,362 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.02% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 1,335 shares. Moreover, Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 564,356 shares. Penn Capital Mgmt holds 0.73% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) or 425,195 shares. Stifel Fincl stated it has 176,255 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Lc, a New York-based fund reported 103,094 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Hudson Bay Mgmt LP stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Clarivest Asset Management Limited reported 104,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). International Gp owns 118,097 shares. Allstate Corporation invested 0.04% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Dumont And Blake Investment Ltd Liability Co reported 0.23% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% or 87,230 shares in its portfolio.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 29,500 shares to 401,650 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 16,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Aperio Grp Limited Com has invested 0.04% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Guyasuta Incorporated has invested 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 0.03% or 10,713 shares. Spc reported 0.07% stake. Bridgewater LP invested 0.17% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 299,515 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests stated it has 1,679 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 11,660 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 0.08% or 848,232 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc accumulated 0.09% or 3.26 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.12% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 19.82M shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.03% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Tarbox Family Office reported 0.14% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 75,057 shares stake.