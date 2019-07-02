Polaris Capital Management Has Raised Position in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by $686,800 as Stock Declined; Regis Management Co Cut Stake in Facebook Class A (FB) as Market Valuation Rose

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 5,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,928 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, down from 32,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $556.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $195. About 8.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Algemeiner: Sources: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Meet With US Lawmakers on Monday; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – DAUS WERE 1.45 BLN ON AVERAGE FOR MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Global regulators turn up the heat on Facebook; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Tries to Help Users Assess Stories They Read in Its News Feed; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg To Testify On Capitol Hill On April 10, 11 — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers flock to Facebook undeterred by privacy scandal; 03/04/2018 – Mathieu Rosemain: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 25/04/2018 – Facebook: 1Q Capital Expenditures $2.81B; 25/05/2018 – Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos; 19/03/2018 – Meet Christopher Wylie, the millennial whistleblower behind Facebook’s data controversy

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 20,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.54M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.61. About 943,691 shares traded or 167.68% up from the average. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 34.27% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB)

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.79M was sold by Sandberg Sheryl. 15,900 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $2.39 million on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.66 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Investment Prns Lc holds 0.8% or 84,214 shares. Winslow Mgmt Limited Liability invested 3.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Daiwa Grp owns 152,190 shares. 8,023 are owned by Cognios Cap Ltd Com. 38,549 are owned by Captrust Advsrs. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd stated it has 21,923 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Estabrook Mgmt reported 130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 47,429 are held by Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund. Grimes Inc holds 0.04% or 2,699 shares. Clark Estates Ny holds 7.15% or 277,045 shares. Ellington Management Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.43% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Excalibur Management accumulated 6,664 shares or 1.05% of the stock. 7,410 were reported by Cumberland Advisors Inc. Allen Ltd has invested 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stanley holds 1.32% or 32,692 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $48,345 activity. On Monday, January 28 Bowen William I. Jr. bought $18,345 worth of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) or 500 shares.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU) by 21,500 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $38.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bok Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 8,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,964 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Swiss Comml Bank reported 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Glenmede Co Na stated it has 231 shares. Goldman Sachs has 0.01% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). 575 were reported by Ftb Inc. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 200 shares. Commerce Savings Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 169,558 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 4.59 million shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 16,843 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 55,029 shares. 73,300 are held by Putnam Limited Liability. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Com has invested 0.99% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).