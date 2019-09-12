Polaris Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Popular (BPOP) as Market Valuation Rose; Sir Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Position by $8.92 Million

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 66.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 95,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 240,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.45M, up from 144,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $102.04. About 823,014 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 33,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 4.18M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $226.91 million, up from 4.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 216,531 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Financial Advsr reported 0.12% stake. 91,738 are owned by Nomura Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Castleark Mngmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 9,700 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 5,560 shares. Bangor National Bank & Trust holds 14,832 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsr Lp reported 324,100 shares. Bollard Group Lc holds 0.19% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 58,957 shares. Cognios Cap Llc stated it has 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Investec Asset Mngmt Limited has 177,509 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.22% or 1.58M shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 74,400 shares. Axa accumulated 0.16% or 447,833 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corporation owns 979 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,089 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) by 197,500 shares to 116,000 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Venator Matls Plc by 267,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,547 shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

More recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold BPOP shares while 85 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 80.04 million shares or 2.63% less from 82.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 79,349 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Co has 21,454 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 1,489 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc owns 398,993 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.48% or 850,219 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 174,113 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.02% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.17% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). The Texas-based Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,890 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability invested in 65,354 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).