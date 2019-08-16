Polaris Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by $982,800; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined, Holder Edge Wealth Management Decreased Its Position by $616,620

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 78.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 14,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 3,938 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172,000, down from 18,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 3.18 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 8,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 493,552 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.21M, down from 501,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 7.83M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Webster Financial Corp (NYSE:WBS) by 10,100 shares to 819,219 shares, valued at $41.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 12,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 712,806 shares, and has risen its stake in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Company holds 4.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 806,122 shares. Lafayette Invests reported 44,123 shares stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 2.16% or 99,500 shares. Alaska Permanent accumulated 2,467 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ballentine Prtn Lc has invested 0.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grand Jean Cap Mgmt holds 5.46% or 113,776 shares in its portfolio. Karp Capital Management owns 24,223 shares. Moreover, Colony Gp Lc has 2.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 452,324 shares. Hwg Ltd Partnership accumulated 56,161 shares. Acr Alpine Cap Rech Limited Company owns 120.32M shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Jw Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 2.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt owns 193,673 shares for 4.34% of their portfolio. Amer Money Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.32% or 65,825 shares. Leuthold Ltd Company has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 70,649 shares to 127,992 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co The (NYSE:BA) by 928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,605 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Mortgage Trust.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $566.95 million for 19.53 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.