Polaris Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Continental Building Product (CBPX) by $1.14 Million as Stock Price Declined; Equitec Specialists Has Boosted Rexnord New (Put) (RXN) Position by $3.23 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Continental Building Product (CBPX) by 50.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 141,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 94,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Building Product for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $835.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 210,982 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Put) (RXN) by 726.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 129,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 147,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $27.05. About 479,412 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA $420M-$440M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold CBPX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 0.73% less from 34.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Port Ltd Llc reported 49,446 shares. 167,566 are owned by Invesco. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 712,301 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Lc accumulated 0% or 39,958 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated Co holds 0.05% or 18,400 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Ameritas Invest Partners invested in 0% or 3,099 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 439,010 shares. Secor Cap Advsr Lp, a New York-based fund reported 51,215 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 15,500 shares. Westwood reported 1.30M shares. Jennison Associate Llc owns 27,540 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 5.12M shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 22,700 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 300,632 shares.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 8,097 shares to 11,964 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,020 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 120,980 shares to 59,058 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtus Invt Partners Inc by 26,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,648 shares, and cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold RXN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 102.31 million shares or 0.50% more from 101.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street owns 2.09 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 139,640 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 17,600 are owned by Numerixs Technologies Inc. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 2.93 million shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 81,600 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 333,956 were reported by Broadview Advisors Limited Co. D E Shaw Comm holds 342,311 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management accumulated 20,526 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Co Ltd invested in 1,876 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 556,952 shares. Victory Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 243,500 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 98,217 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Boston Ltd Com reported 52,721 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Rice Hall James & Ltd Liability holds 333,311 shares.