Polaris Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Infosys LTD (INFY) as Share Value Rose; Sloane Robinson Llp Boosted Its First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Stake

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 413.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 14,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 17,978 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $95.23. About 2.12M shares traded or 67.89% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 1.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 20.83M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222.86 million, up from 19.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 14.87 million shares traded or 42.02% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Expects This FY Revenue to Grow 6%-8% at Constant Currency; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPROVED TO DISSOLVE THE FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE EFFECTIVE APRIL 13, 2018; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS ON APRIL 12-13; 12/03/2018 – Infosys Announces Intends to Voluntarily Delist From Euronext Paris and Euronext London Exchanges; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q NET INCOME 36.9B RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD- INFY.NS – SEES FY 19 OPERATING MARGIN RANGE AT 22 PCT- 24 PCT; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY19 SALES GROWTH AT 6%-8%

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 15,000 shares to 67,791 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) by 7.59M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Central Pacific Financial Co (NYSE:CPF).

