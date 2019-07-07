Polaris Capital Management Has Decreased Its Western Union Co. (WU) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Held by Community Bank Of Raymore

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 515.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,824 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 5,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 6.94M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Union Co. (WU) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.06M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.05 million, down from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Union Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.35. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 1.57% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $402,809 activity.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. WU’s profit will be $206.74M for 10.60 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Cap Advsr Limited Com has 0.33% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Huntington Commercial Bank reported 1,451 shares. 1.10 million are held by Victory Incorporated. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 31,536 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Polaris Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 25,483 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.01% or 852,703 shares. James Inv accumulated 15,494 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability owns 58,340 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins accumulated 7,867 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Addison Communications invested in 12,181 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Cleararc Cap Incorporated stated it has 10,576 shares. Grimes owns 83,086 shares. Omers Administration Corporation owns 70,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “‘I would love it back’ â€” Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA wants the album he auctioned off to ‘pharma bro’ fraudster Martin Shkreli – CNBC” on April 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Western Union Announces Completion of Sale of Speedpay U.S. Domestic Bill Pay Business – Business Wire” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Western Union Is The Featured Stock In March’s Safest Dividend Yields Model Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Formula One Group (FWONK)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,800 shares to 445,429 shares, valued at $45.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookline Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 26,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Co reported 8.37M shares stake. Bancshares Of Mellon has 0.85% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Horan Capital Limited Com holds 2.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 64,923 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Somerset has invested 0.38% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Bank Of Omaha has invested 1.65% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 128,158 are held by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 10,842 shares. Cambridge Trust holds 1.54% or 435,241 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.07% stake. Regent Mngmt Limited accumulated 73,139 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 0.45% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Naples Glob Advsrs Lc reported 9,346 shares stake. First Citizens State Bank & owns 83,611 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. 21.39M were accumulated by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 546,504 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Back To A Troubling 4% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Telecom Stocks to Set on Speed Dial – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “AT&T Isn’t the Only Pay-TV Company Getting Rid of Low-Value Customers – The Motley Fool” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon’s Vestberg presses for C-band spectrum action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.