Polaris Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Insight Enterprises (NSIT) by $1.10 Million as Share Price Declined; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Rose, State Treasurer State Of Michigan Cut Its Position by $3.03 Million

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 42,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 205,584 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.73M, down from 248,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 2.11 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) by 30.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 18,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% . The hedge fund held 42,427 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47M, down from 61,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Insight Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 152,805 shares traded. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 10.93% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Insight Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSIT); 10/05/2018 – Insight Helps Businesses Address Tough Questions on Changing IT Needs; 15/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 60C; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.45; 12/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insight Enterprises, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, EMC Insurance Group, Proth; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q Net $32.7M; 23/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES BOOSTS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR WINS $653 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 800,000 shares to 832,961 shares, valued at $30.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 64,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18M for 25.61 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc (Us Shares) by 146,457 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $281.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 1.41M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB).

