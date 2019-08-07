Polaris Capital Management Has Cut Position in Wesco International (WCC) as Market Value Declined; As Ibm (IBM) Stock Rose, Swedbank Has Raised Holding

Swedbank increased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 244,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.13 million, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $137.22. About 2.31 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video)

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wesco International Inc (WCC) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 13,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The hedge fund held 770,758 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.86M, down from 784,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 215,568 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 12,100 shares to 712,806 shares, valued at $42.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 26,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 368,721 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). First Mercantile stated it has 0.03% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Panagora Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 273,240 shares. Boston Prtnrs invested in 3.60M shares or 0.25% of the stock. 3,368 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker. Captrust owns 47 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0% or 4,016 shares. Profit Investment Mgmt Llc invested in 46,341 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability has 55,175 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California-based Rbf Limited Co has invested 0.11% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership reported 63,828 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 71,390 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 77,703 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $73.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) by 39,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 823,039 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

