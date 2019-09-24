Polaris Capital Management Has Cut Ofg Bancorp (OFG) Position as Stock Price Rose; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Cut Lyon William Homes Cl A New (WLH) Stake as Valuation Rose

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes Cl A New (WLH) by 28.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 126,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The institutional investor held 320,950 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85M, down from 447,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Lyon William Homes Cl A New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $774.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.46. About 19,148 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ofg Bancorp (OFG) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.89% . The hedge fund held 259,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, down from 278,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ofg Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.35. About 80,551 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 37.57% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 03/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Initiates Digital Site for Annual Report; 09/03/2018 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE LTD ORBC.NS SAYS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.50 PCT FROM 8.35 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in OFG Bancorp; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank of Commerce drags Mittal Corp to NCLT – Economic Times; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp 1Q EPS 29c; 05/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp to Report 1Q18 Results and Hold Call on Friday, April 20, 2018; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank Of Commerce drags Lotus Auto to NCLT – Economic Times; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q CET1 RATIO 14.6%; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%, EST. 5.03%; 23/03/2018 – OFG Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 63.24% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.68 per share. WLH’s profit will be $9.46 million for 20.46 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.42 per share. OFG’s profit will be $23.11M for 12.42 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by OFG Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

