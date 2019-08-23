Polaris Capital Management Has Boosted United Insurance Holdings Co (UIHC) Position; Kewaunee Scientific Has 0.63 Sentiment

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased United Insurance Holdings Co (UIHC) stake by 19.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polaris Capital Management Llc acquired 27,900 shares as United Insurance Holdings Co (UIHC)’s stock declined 27.70%. The Polaris Capital Management Llc holds 170,651 shares with $2.71 million value, up from 142,751 last quarter. United Insurance Holdings Co now has $541.26 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 19,913 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down

Kewaunee Scientific Corp (KEQU) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.37, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 10 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 16 trimmed and sold stakes in Kewaunee Scientific Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 1.28 million shares, down from 1.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Kewaunee Scientific Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 12 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Limited reported 6,902 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon owns 268,751 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Lc invested in 0.04% or 157,012 shares. 14,593 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 31,697 shares. Perritt Cap accumulated 0.5% or 83,898 shares. Comerica Bankshares, Michigan-based fund reported 21,411 shares. Blackrock invested in 3.18 million shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 30,224 shares. Synovus invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.23% or 365,855 shares. 14,151 were reported by Wedge Cap L LP Nc. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 8,372 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Insurance Holdings has $1700 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16’s average target is 27.80% above currents $12.52 stock price. United Insurance Holdings had 3 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, May 8 by Wells Fargo. Raymond James maintained the shares of UIHC in report on Monday, August 5 with “Outperform” rating.

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) stake by 39,500 shares to 4.43M valued at $213.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Xerox Corp stake by 56,200 shares and now owns 1.30 million shares. Linde Plc (Us Shares) was reduced too.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $991,582 activity. Shares for $21,630 were bought by Hogan Michael on Friday, May 10. $9,193 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by Menon Deepak. $19,964 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by DiFrancesco Paul F on Friday, August 16. Shares for $22,155 were bought by MARTZ BRAD on Monday, August 5. Whittemore Kent G had bought 300 shares worth $3,554. Shares for $50,216 were bought by St John Scott. POITEVINT ALEC II bought $317,200 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, makes, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company has market cap of $41.61 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Domestic and International. It has a 27.51 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation for 35,591 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 97,692 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salem Investment Counselors Inc has 0.16% invested in the company for 49,500 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 31,400 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4,967 activity.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.13. About 9,892 shares traded or 88.17% up from the average. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU) has declined 43.85% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEQU News: 20/04/2018 DJ Kewaunee Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEQU); 30/05/2018 – Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend