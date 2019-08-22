Polaris Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in International Bancshares (IBOC) as Valuation Declined; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holder Skylands Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake by $570,000

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.57% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.13 million, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Bancshares Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.32. About 62,304 shares traded. International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) has declined 15.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.25% the S&P500. Some Historical IBOC News: 01/05/2018 – IBC Bank Executive Testifies at Congressional Hearing; 12/03/2018 International Bancshares Corp – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 3rd time since Aug-2016. (published 18-Jan) $IBOC

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 56,800 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, down from 64,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $92.68. About 688,677 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold IBOC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.48 million shares or 1.04% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 308,351 are held by Foundry Prtnrs Limited Com. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Comm Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Signaturefd Lc holds 408 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 39,108 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). 20,274 are held by Sg Americas Secs Ltd. Amp Cap Investors holds 0% or 12,687 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Group holds 0% or 19,605 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 0.01% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) for 720,858 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 0% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) or 10,089 shares. 21,716 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Comerica State Bank invested in 0.01% or 34,773 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 28,962 shares. 8,346 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 14,216 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $183,850 activity.

More notable recent International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Corpus Christi Schlitterbahn bought at foreclosure auction by IBC bank – San Antonio Business Journal” on May 02, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “International Bancshares Corporation Announces 27% Increase in Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on September 27, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “International Bancshares Corporation Announces Appointment of New Director – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “IBC Bank earnings take a hit in 2016 – San Antonio Business Journal” published on February 27, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Think About International Bancshares Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IBOC) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 5,100 shares to 648,320 shares, valued at $45.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bok Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 8,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,964 shares, and cut its stake in Jm Smucker Co/The (NYSE:SJM).

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 29,125 shares to 303,525 shares, valued at $15.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 22,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Tile Shop Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TTS).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange Appoints John Tuttle Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer of NYSE Group and Michael Blaugrund Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ICE, MMP to add dock capacity auctions for ICE Permian WTI crude – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month – Bloomberg” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Edited Transcript of ICE earnings conference call or presentation 1-Aug-19 12:30pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Intercontinental Exchange: A One-Way Street – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,873 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Ltd Co. Everence Management holds 0.18% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 13,888 shares. 281,837 are held by Macquarie Ltd. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Massachusetts Ma holds 2.99M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc invested in 2.48% or 53,175 shares. Sands Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Daiwa Securities Gp Inc owns 58,371 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Inv House Ltd Liability Company holds 1.44% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 175,433 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 541,482 shares. 648,479 are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability. 4,519 were reported by Fiduciary Trust Company. Capital Investors reported 17.73 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Spectrum Gp, Indiana-based fund reported 25 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 76,433 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.