Polaris Capital Management Decreased Its Wesco International (WCC) Holding by $710,200; Maverick Capital LTD Has Boosted Position in Avis Budget Group (CAR)

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wesco International Inc (WCC) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 13,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The hedge fund held 770,758 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.86M, down from 784,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.73. About 406,447 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 40,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 89,080 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 48,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 1.00 million shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 30/05/2018 – Avis Budget Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 20/03/2018 – Avis Continues to Lead its Category for Customer Loyalty; 14/03/2018 – BUDGET CAR RENTAL LAUNCHES OF OPERATIONS IN TAIWAN; 03/05/2018 – AVIS CEO LARRY DE SHON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET 1Q NET REV. $2.0B, EST. $1.92B; 13/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Selected One of Canada’s Best Employers; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – JAGDEEP PAHWA AND CARL SPARKS APPOINTED TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – AVIS IS MANAGING WAYMO’S AUTONOMOUS FLEET IN MULTIPLE CITIES; 21/03/2018 – Avis Budget’s Director Slate Includes Three Picks From Largest Shareholder; 14/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC CAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $148.01 million activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitebox Advisors accumulated 135,276 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology Inc has invested 0.05% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). 89,080 were reported by Maverick Capital. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 2.29M shares. 16,180 are held by First Hawaiian State Bank. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0% or 2,350 shares. Stevens Mngmt L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,266 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 829,326 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Llc reported 11,471 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 11,213 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) or 26,230 shares. Mackenzie holds 0.01% or 162,505 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 24,741 shares.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc by 16,070 shares to 103,610 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 11,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,110 shares, and cut its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,987 activity.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 58,400 shares to 83,900 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 26,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).