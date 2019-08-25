Polaris Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Capital One Financial (COF) by $332,100; Willdan Group (WLDN) Stock Declined While Federated Investors Has Upped by $4.48 Million Its Stake

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 455,278 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.19 million, down from 459,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.11. About 2.04 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED CAPITAL PLAN APPROVED BY FED; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 74.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 121,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 283,451 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51M, up from 162,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 38,975 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 16/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Willdan Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLDN); 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 7.26 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.14% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.19% or 27,800 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Van Strum Towne holds 1.76% or 28,982 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,082 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Management Inc reported 14,905 shares. Loomis Sayles Commerce Lp reported 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Heritage Invsts Mngmt invested in 0.61% or 126,306 shares. Df Dent Inc reported 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 184 shares or 0% of the stock. Maryland-based Inv Counselors Of Maryland has invested 0.09% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Missouri-based Duncker Streett has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Invesco Limited accumulated 1.94 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Peddock Advisors Lc reported 0.49% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 18,456 were reported by Telemus Limited Liability.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) by 31,030 shares to 55,512 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,694 shares, and has risen its stake in United Insurance Holdings Co (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 345,672 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $106.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 49,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,776 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.59, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold WLDN shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 7.75 million shares or 5.41% more from 7.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 471,126 are owned by Vanguard. Citigroup holds 2,627 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Group holds 0.01% or 292,791 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 5,125 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 15,176 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated stated it has 24,156 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Pcl accumulated 2,742 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 7,061 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 500 shares stake. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 2,083 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).