Polaris Capital Management Decreased Its Fnb (FNB) Stake by $498,300 as Share Price Rose; As Carrols Restaurant (TAST) Stock Price Declined, Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Upped Its Holding

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fnb Corp (FNB) by 18.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 45,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 197,580 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, down from 242,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fnb Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 466,150 shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant (TAST) by 194.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 707,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.67M, up from 364,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.33. About 109,269 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 35.95% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Beef Costs Up 2% to 3%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Up 3% to 5%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST); 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold FNB shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 236.28 million shares or 1.48% less from 239.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated invested 0.22% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Pnc Finance holds 0% or 187,296 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Management Equity has 633,646 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv holds 0.02% or 28,837 shares in its portfolio. Security Trust Communications has 1,350 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited, Washington-based fund reported 2.88 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). 18,198 were reported by Gibson Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.05% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). 173,189 were accumulated by Aperio. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 131,806 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 199,020 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB).

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 16,700 shares to 1.97 million shares, valued at $100.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 129,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 841,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL).

More notable recent F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “F.N.B. Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “First National Bank Expands Consumer Banking Services in Washington, DC, Metro – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “F.N.B. promotes two at First National Bank – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FNB Corporation Declares Dividend of 12 Cents on Common Stock – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $97,929 activity. The insider Bena Pamela A bought $6,040. 2,000 shares were bought by Mencini Frank C, worth $22,140. 2,500 shares valued at $27,799 were bought by MOTLEY DAVID L on Friday, August 9.

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNB’s profit will be $96.73M for 10.07 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 29.54 million shares or 1.94% less from 30.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 35,000 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Aqr Cap Limited Co has 11,541 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2.54 million were reported by Private Mgmt Ltd Com. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 113,349 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Voya Limited Liability Co accumulated 16,122 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Co invested in 0% or 53,898 shares. Monarch Prtn Asset Llc accumulated 0.08% or 60,764 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Portolan Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.07 million shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP owns 3,050 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,843 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Susquehanna Gru Llp holds 0% or 18,835 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,270 activity.