Polaris Capital Management Cut Stake in Ofg Bancorp (OFG) by $653,600; Asset Management Group Maintains Stake in Pepsico (PEP)

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28 million shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ofg Bancorp (OFG) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 34,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 278,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 312,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ofg Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 286,473 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 41.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank of Commerce drags Mittal Corp to NCLT – Economic Times; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank Of Commerce drags Lotus Auto to NCLT – Economic Times; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oriental Bank of Commerce for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%, EST. 5.03%; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in OFG Bancorp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold OFG shares while 51 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 2.83% more from 42.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 15,980 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 68,116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.01% or 10,271 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc holds 189,900 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Axa reported 43,300 shares. 38,462 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Board. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 14,964 shares. Kbc Nv has 0.01% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Smith Asset Management Gru Incorporated Limited Partnership holds 16,027 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 209,449 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont Mngmt Corporation reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Share Price Increased 183% – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “OFG Bancorp Announces Mandatory Conversion of 8.750% Series C Convertible Preferred Stock – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “NVAX, AAOI among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “OFG Bancorp jumps 17% on `transformational’ deal with Scotiabank – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “OFG Bancorp Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 12,100 shares to 712,806 shares, valued at $42.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) by 31,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; PepsiCo Tops Q2 Expectations – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Conversation on ESG and Sustainability With As You Sow CEO Andrew Behar – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.