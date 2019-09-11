Polaris Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) by $351,900; Narwhal Capital Management Holds Stake in Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM)

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 648,320 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.01 million, down from 653,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $81.61. About 1.34M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 12/04/2018 – Andrew Callahan Is a Former Tyson Foods Retail Packaged Brands President; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Expand Poultry-Rendering Capacity In Latest Purchase — Deal Digest; 08/05/2018 – Marfrig-Owned Chicken Nugget Company Keystone Gets Deal Interest From Tyson, Others — Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Tyson’s IDRs at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Amends Credit Pact; Changes Include Increase in Commitments to $1.75B From $1.5B; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Explores the Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 07/05/2018 – TYSON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – WILL RETAIN TORTILLA PRODUCTION FROM FACILITIES THAT WILL BE USED IN OTHER PARTS OF ITS BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST ALSO INCLUDES TWO MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN GREEN BAY

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 6,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 46,182 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 39,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.5. About 1.29M shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 14/03/2018 – Control4 at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 25/05/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $71; 30/05/2018 – HP INC HPQ.N : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q EPS 68c; 05/03/2018 Beyond Commerce, Inc. Retains Maxim Group, LLC; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC SLS.O : MAXIM GROUP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fd Inc (MUA) by 65,944 shares to 31,952 shares, valued at $474,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,701 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Limited Co holds 6,693 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Citadel Llc reported 0.04% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Motco holds 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 17 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 646,178 shares. Bbt holds 10,845 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. 29,073 were accumulated by Commerce Commercial Bank. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 0.04% or 226,078 shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) accumulated 61,584 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 10,080 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Limited Liability has invested 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 103,323 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 98,984 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Corp owns 697,209 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 14,102 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Comm Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 9,801 shares in its portfolio. 12,977 are held by First Hawaiian National Bank. Sg Americas Ltd Liability reported 106,723 shares. Zebra Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.79% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 21,483 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Fulton State Bank Na has invested 0.08% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Rnc Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.44% or 91,925 shares. Hartford Management Com accumulated 116,383 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc reported 15,326 shares stake. Anchor Bolt Capital LP has invested 2.12% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Vanguard Inc has invested 0.07% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Greenleaf invested in 0% or 2,972 shares. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 2,388 shares. 34,605 were reported by Natixis Advsrs Lp. 98,400 are held by Eaton Vance Mgmt.