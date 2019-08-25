Polaris Capital Management Cut Bok Financial (BOKF) Holding as Share Price Declined; Goldman Sachs Group Boosted Position in Diebold Nxdf (DBD) as Stock Rose

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 1762.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 722,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The institutional investor held 763,807 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46M, up from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $888.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.66% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 1.04M shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF APPOINTS ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/03/2018 – Diebold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Also Stepping Down From Posts at Diebold Nixdorf AG; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS, REV VIEWS; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12.0C, EST. EPS 0.70C; 29/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf And Its Charitable Foundation Support Operation HOPE To Improve Financial Literacy And Inclusion; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 1C; 17/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Presents Retail Transformation Solutions At 2018 National Restaurant Association Show

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corporation (BOKF) by 40.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 8,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The hedge fund held 11,964 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $976,000, down from 20,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bok Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 224,304 shares traded or 37.07% up from the average. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 23/05/2018 – BOK: HEADLINE INFLATION TO GRADUALLY PICK UP; 11/04/2018 – BOK: CPI TO BE IN MID 1% RANGE FOR SOME TIME; 23/05/2018 – BOK: STRENGTHENING PROTECTIONISM DOWNSIDE RISK TO S.KOREA ECONOMY; 23/05/2018 – BOK Governor Was Speaking at News Conference After Rate Decision; 24/05/2018 – BOK Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 07/03/2018 – BOK Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 14-15; 23/05/2018 – BOK: GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH APRIL PROJECTION; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: S. KOREA GDP TO RISE 3% IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – BOK Maintains Growth Forecast for This Year; 23/05/2018 – BOK: INVESTMENT WILL SLOW

Since March 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $934,650 activity. The insider Schmid Gerrard bought 22,222 shares worth $195,456. $47,224 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares were bought by GREENFIELD GARY G. COSTELLO ELLEN also bought $25,275 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares. 19,100 shares were bought by RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L, worth $201,270. $189,581 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was bought by Heyden Olaf Robert.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 12,634 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 703,974 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advsrs Inc invested in 34,016 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Management Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Advisor Limited Company reported 10,226 shares. Coldstream Capital invested in 10,535 shares. 10,300 were accumulated by Court Place Ltd Liability. Neuberger Berman Group Lc invested in 0.03% or 2.14M shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Glenmede Na accumulated 102 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.01% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Prudential Financial owns 1.85M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fin Counselors accumulated 0.02% or 33,658 shares. Cutter & Co Brokerage holds 21,229 shares.

More notable recent Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diebold Nixdorf Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Investors (DBD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diebold Nixdorf’s Turnaround Is Gathering Pace – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Diebold Nixdorf Stock Just Popped 16.5% – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 2.06M shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $45.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:NEE) by 2.60M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (Put) (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 7.82% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $137.39 million for 9.76 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Forecast 13% Gains Ahead For IWR – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BOK Financial (BOKF) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Expenses Up – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BOK Financial announces Sue Hermann Director Corporate Communications – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BOK Financial completes CoBiz acquisition Nasdaq:BOKF – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect From Fifth Third (FITB) This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.