Polaris Capital Management Boosted Holding in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) as Market Value Rose; Baillie Gifford & Company Has Trimmed Its Wabtec (WAB) Stake as Share Price Declined

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Wabtec (WAB) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 19,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.08M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374.76 million, down from 5.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Wabtec for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $73.53. About 618,788 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAB); 21/05/2018 – GE merges transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 448,879 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.36M, up from 436,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $103.97. About 403,167 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGX); 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WAB’s profit will be $159.56 million for 18.76 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.55% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E. DeNinno David L also bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shopify ‘A’ by 2.13M shares to 5.92 million shares, valued at $1.22 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) by 26,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fin Assocs holds 377 shares or 0% of its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Management holds 0.02% or 25,632 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs accumulated 0.01% or 2,337 shares. Peddock Advsrs Ltd accumulated 22 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 185,549 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Ltd Co holds 9,846 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wealthcare Mngmt Limited Liability owns 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Twin Tree Mgmt LP accumulated 0.01% or 15,163 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 132 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Hudock Cap Gru invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 13,159 were accumulated by Ca.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed Financial owns 217,244 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 280,981 shares. 14,519 were accumulated by Centurylink Mngmt. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Aqr Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 337,541 shares. United Services Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 99,185 shares. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 0% or 2,334 shares. Federated Pa reported 98,535 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa accumulated 0.05% or 7,385 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) or 381,695 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 315,050 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 26,120 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 284,745 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Idaho-based Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Incorporated Id has invested 0.03% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Miller Invest Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 37,224 shares to 4.15 million shares, valued at $216.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jm Smucker Co/The (NYSE:SJM) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,336 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF).

