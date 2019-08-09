Polaris Capital Management Boosted Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Holding by $668,100; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Position in Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Has Lifted by $1.42 Million as Share Price Rose

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The hedge fund held 1.95 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.75M, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.34. About 181,007 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 783.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 19,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 21,992 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 2,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $163.75. About 134,428 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 5,100 shares to 648,320 shares, valued at $45.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesco International Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 13,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 770,758 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. Williams R Sanders also sold $152,586 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) on Tuesday, February 12.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,150 shares to 26,240 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,394 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).