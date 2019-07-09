Polar Securities Upped Its Holding in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by $5.27 Million as Valuation Rose; Bridger Management Maintains Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 44,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 265,300 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.41 million, up from 220,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 1.28 million shares traded or 32.56% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 104,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.61 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 1.19M shares traded. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 58.11% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.54% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 30/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics to Host Analyst & Investor Event at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL DETAILS AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR – FIRST TRIAL TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF EVERY 3-WEEK SCHEDULE OF NKTR-214 WITH ORAL DAILY DOSES OF TAK-659 IN PATIENTS WITH NON-HODGKIN LYMPHOMA; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 359,900 shares to 512,356 shares, valued at $10.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Senseonics Hldgs Inc by 550,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 454,227 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $69.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 87,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,960 shares, and cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.38 million activity. Nicholson John sold $2.70M worth of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) on Monday, January 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.78, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.