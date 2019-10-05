Polar Securities Upped Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $18.76 Million; Echo Street Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Lkq (LKQ) by $21.65 Million

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 138.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 111,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 191,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.37 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, is preparing to raise $9B in a private funding round at a; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 45.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 832,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 996,462 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.52 million, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 1.03 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 119,800 shares to 602,200 shares, valued at $21.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 241,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,269 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Annaly, Bed Bath & Beyond, Clorox, CrowdStrike, FireEye, GoPro, Lyft, Square, Tesla, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chinese techs slide amid White House action – Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy after the Fed Meeting – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If Alibaba Stock is Going to Rally Again, Now is the Time – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Epoch Investment Partners holds 154,294 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Com holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Advisors Llc accumulated 18 shares. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 14,623 shares. Magnetar Fincl holds 0.01% or 16,340 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.05% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Liability Corp reported 26,637 shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 1.18 million shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% or 107,085 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Mariner Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 414,500 were accumulated by Polar Asset Management. Tru Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 10,700 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 2.98 million shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 13,962 shares.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Tocagen Falls On Failed Late-Stage Brain Cancer Study; Sintx Technologies Shares Jump – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LKQ Corporation Announces Continued Board Refreshment Nasdaq:LKQ – GlobeNewswire” published on October 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “ValueAct Capital Shows New 5.2% Active Stake in LKQ Corporation (LKQ) – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LKQ Divests a Majority of its Bulgarian Business – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Corporation Completes Divestiture of AeroVision International – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.