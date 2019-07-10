Polar Securities Upped Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) Stake; Ppg Industries (PPG) Valuation Rose While Novare Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 202,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99 million, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Del Friscos Restaurant Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 1.95M shares traded or 26.81% up from the average. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) has declined 64.75% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DFRG News: 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Del Frisco’s; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 3.6%; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S 4Q REV. $121.9M, EST. $123.0M; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, known for its upscale steakhouses, will acquire Barteca Restaurant Group for $325 million in cash; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S 4Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 42C; 13/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S EXPLORES OPTIONS FOR SULLIVAN’S STEAKHOUSE; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP, TO BUY BARTECA RESTAURANT GROUP; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – ANTICIPATE HAVING A SIGNED AGREEMENT IN PLACE WITHIN NEXT 60-90 DAYS FOR SULLIVAN’S; 16/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Grille in Westwood

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 38.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 4,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $810,000, down from 11,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $115.94. About 1.10M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 30/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at YMCA in Pittsburgh’s Homewood Area; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Alleging Violations of Acctg Policies and Procedures; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APART FROM INVESTIGATION, CO HAS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INADVERTENT ERRORS WITH RESPECT TO QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries Raises Prices for Select Coatings Products for Automotive OEM Customers in the Americas; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Will Have Six Mos From May 10 to File Form 10-Q With SEC; 22/03/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Wuppertal, Germany; 23/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 14/03/2018 – PPG Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Net $353M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold DFRG shares while 24 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 31.25 million shares or 0.64% less from 31.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Llc owns 118,037 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) for 51,828 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 250 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal General Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Charles Schwab Management reported 0% stake. 80,531 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv has invested 0.22% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Jane Street Lc reported 10,277 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 22,400 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The owns 24,154 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Landscape Ltd has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Eidelman Virant reported 35,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Del Frisco’s Restaurant’s (DFRG) CEO Norman Abdallah on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Del Frisco’s: Not A Platform, More Of A Platter – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Del Frisco’s plays defense against Engaged Capital – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd (Put) by 127,500 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc by 147,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.83M shares, and cut its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.66 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 8,724 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.2% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 155,293 shares. Argent Tru stated it has 1,992 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 300,429 are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd holds 1,829 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Aull And Monroe Mngmt Corp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 4,168 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The invested in 303,313 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.11% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Macquarie Group Inc Limited reported 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Leavell Investment stated it has 4,719 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 0.03% or 2,540 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Amg National Tru Bank holds 0.1% or 14,259 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why PPG Industries Fell as Much as 10.3% Today – Motley Fool” on October 09, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PPG Appoints James T. Jones as Vice President, Procurement – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Completes Acquisition of Global Coatings Manufacturer Whitford Worldwide – Business Wire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, down 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. PPG’s profit will be $431.99 million for 15.84 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.61% EPS growth.