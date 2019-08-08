Polar Securities Upped Brunswick (BC) Holding by $11.67 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Community Financial Services Group Has Trimmed Its Stake by $4.43 Million

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 233,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 583,361 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 878,296 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 01/04/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: There are reports a body has been found inside the Bandidos clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $331.38. About 4.09M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/03/2018 – Investing.com: Boeing says Israel may opt for Chinooks over Sikorsky choppers; 09/05/2018 – Boeing’s $20bn Iran contracts frozen by sanctions; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 Cash Flow Guidance to Range of $15 Billion-$15.5 Billion; 11/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE BUYS FOUR BOEING 777 AIRCRAFT FROM MALAYSIA AIRLINES; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing embeds ex-737 Max boss at Rolls-Royce to fix engine issues- Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 07/05/2018 – Paul R. La Monica: Rumor has it Musk and The Boring Company will be building a new Tunnel Force One for Trump to replace the; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer Deal Buoyed as Brazil Minister Sees `Marriage’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Jane Street reported 12,573 shares. Century Cos owns 114,751 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited reported 26,001 shares stake. Clearline Capital Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 36,698 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 35,649 shares. Ameriprise owns 1.05 million shares. Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). 158,100 were accumulated by Swiss Savings Bank. Bryn Mawr Trust stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 392,975 shares. Wright Investors Ser Inc holds 0.23% or 11,089 shares. Schroder Management Gru reported 1.95 million shares. Earnest Partners Limited Co holds 41 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atomera Inc by 235,400 shares to 184,600 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 59,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd (Put).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of stock. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11.