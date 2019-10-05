Polar Securities Trimmed Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (Call) (TD) Stake by $11.60 Million as Stock Value Rose; Grubhub (GRUB) Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Decreased Stake

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (Call) (TD) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92 million, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 1.13 million shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 05/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MLN; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) by 30.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 11,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 26,905 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10 million, down from 38,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Grubhub Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 4.68M shares traded or 95.63% up from the average. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2,360 shares to 8,110 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S.A. by 5,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Knight Inc..

Analysts await Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 57.58% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GRUB’s profit will be $12.57 million for 100.71 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Grubhub Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.37B for 10.75 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

