Polar Securities Raised Its Take (TTWO) Stake by $1.86 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Liberty Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $961,346

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 6.00 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 254,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97 million, up from 234,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $132.55. About 779,703 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark holds 0% or 194 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.08% or 8,794 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 24,669 shares. 124 were accumulated by Carroll Financial Assoc. Alyeska Grp LP has 0.23% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 175,417 shares. Invesco Limited reported 4.19M shares. 20,172 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Adage Cap Partners Grp Inc Ltd Company has invested 0.12% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.1% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 109,611 shares. Act Ii Lp invested in 4.8% or 61,200 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division reported 5,828 shares.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Plat Pallad (SPPP) by 160,705 shares to 171,509 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Big Rock Partners Acquisi Co by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,300 shares, and cut its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT).